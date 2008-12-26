Christmas Jingle Jangle 1991 by Misti Rainwater-Lites

nylon flicker
sick forage
slick foray
the schtick tomorrow
won't nick smart toes
dug in seaweed sand
does the camera work with double A's?
does the soup taste hot enough?
where is the newest ferret?
don't go snooping in Grandpa's boxer drawer again
you'll find out soon enough
!~hear that mad scamper~!
music to these
sleepy choir ears
Misti Rainwater-Lites is a manufactured non-exempt mermaid potato that does not believe in expiration dates or plastic forks. Find her muchness mythology here.
1 comment:
Brilliant! Eye on Mars is getting stellar work!
Post a Comment