COLLABORIATE 1 by Sheila E. Murphy

sur(real)render endpoints dotpro cast (joepat) ex
comedic foreplay render un
toward (a chicken caesar
search and seizure)
in Zurich, walked cir
cum ference (stance) yet (v)indic(a)tive of
being chosen although
I could not recipro-cave
come hither wash line dulcet
tree(age) bling my halter
topped off by and by your altar
clasp an overcast iron skill (et tu
posay hey hey (barn fred o
kay) delimit how we R
our way 2 paradoxidise
timed tense twofer
on a transit barging in
2 varicose veronica the veil
hailstorms stones tonal triage
Most recent books include Collected Chapbooks (Blue Lion Books, 2008), Permutoria Visual Poems with K.S. Ernst (Luna Bisonte Prods, 2008) and Parsings (Arrum Press - Finland, 2008). Murphy lives in Phoenix, Arizona.
2 comments:
Excellent manipulation of the language. Great line breakage.
I can see why JD Nelson directed me here.
stumbleschrag rose
paradigmchute voidwunche
rockinghorse thornpend
yonderissmuss
marrowsteam en-
rooting entrepedal motes
figleafgrief
eating its bones
abouttuoba nothing's awl
shoearrow tide
au taloned alas...
