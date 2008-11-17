meditation by Bill Drennan

between the cracks of brain
carefully avoiding dogturd
& electronic shrapnel
forgetting for a moment to notice
the spotless sun
the hollywood lunar surface
the gumgrubbing pavement
which sinks beneath the weight of
a mean wind that simply
laps everything up
Bill is part monkey, part space cadet with alien DNA junk. He congratulates himself on his fine, aristocratic beard. You can see that he does a bit of writing. Some of it is poetry, some of it a mixture of (mock-) essaic & poetic prose, satire, stolen mythology, science fiction, personal experience, hysterical political disgust & conspiracy. He has had material published since the mid-90s & blogs here. When he grows up he wants to be an old fart.
4 comments:
Your Hollywood moon made me think of this Hollywood Mars. I remember watching it on TV when I was seven.
http://i37.tinypic.com/2a8q2xe.jpg
Haven't seen that one J.D. But I was nearly seven when the first manned moon landing was televised. & it was very exciting. Hollywood is capable of pulling such magnificent stunts & it's such a shame that planet Earth's leaders rely so heavily on special effects. The clones here at the Hypoetics office reckon that the first (Hollywooded) manned moon landing was nothing less than (yet)another giant step in abolishing the political reality of 'democracy' - a combination of a paranoid show of confidence & space-age propaganda - in a not dissimilar manner to which the bombing of Nagasaki & Hiroshima was, according to William S Burroughs, a destroyer of the human soul. Anyhow, it won't be long before there are sidewalks on the moon & lots of coca cola cans to boot. Anyone up for emmigrating?
more please
more at my blog God
your book looks like fun
cheers
Post a Comment