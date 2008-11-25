Albeit curses fairly grown some carnivorous.
-
Fair to scratch illuminated ships, cutting, carving.
My liberty fell some dim carriageway.
_
Would you like to know what I am doing now?
'How good is she?!'
At an altitude (to chain my liberty fell some dim carriageway)
Fell so dim, so clearly-
Woman to she-A fair regime
Masters to tomb
Yeah but, albeit curses.
The Skinny: The weird British guy. Profoundly influenced by surrealism and hip-hop culture, he produces reams of text at a pace that makes other members of the group suspect there are three of him. An anti-capitalist revolutionary who has devoted considerable energy to smashing the system, while also remaining really quite funky.
Downside: He's British, talks funny and has been arrested several times for stalking Lauryn Hill. He's also into jazz-funk. Read more of Jaie's work here.
