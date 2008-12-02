Action Figures (Excerpt) by Michael Jacobson

(click images to enlarge)
The entire text of Action Figures is available as a free download from Avance Publishing.
Michael Jacobson is a writer and artist from Minneapolis. His works include The Giant's Fence (Barbarian Interior Books, 2006), Action Figures (Avance, 2008), and A Headhunter's Tale (No Press, 2008). He curates The New Post-Literate, an online gallery of asemic writing. His work has been published in Asemic Magazine, dANDelion and in a few online publications. His interview of Tim Gaze is online at The Guild of Outsider Writers. Currently, he is at work on a new book that is influenced by Mayan codices.
