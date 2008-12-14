THE CRUX by Paul Corman-Roberts

began to sound. Little Jean’s feeble cries
alerted his playmates.
The following year, as a young graduate at
the University of London; there was a terrible
sadness and weariness in him.
In twelve years, he dreamed he had heard
of every fetish...he’ll put them out and rid you of
the burning.
In the last days, the silver locusts turned
about and went home
to live or not live.
Paul Corman-Roberts is the poetry editor for the long running and critically acclaimed e-zine Cherry Bleeds. He is the author of Coming World/Gone World (Howling Dog Press, 2006). Born in Los Angeles, raised in Humboldt County, he now currently resides in Oakland, California with his wife and daughter.
