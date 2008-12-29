(best to be sung or vocalized in some way)
Joe plays the drums
Jim has studied in Scotland
Dave was featured on a national T.V. special last season
Wes crusades against the use of drugs
Pete is an accomplished after dinner speaker
Dave was hit by a pitch 13 times in 1964
Pat once rode broncos in rodeos
Ken has a real fireball
Jimmy has a degree in accounting
Bobby was married the day before St. Valentine's day
Jim once pitched to a baseball clown
Ted is a submarine pitcher
Jim is backup first baseman to Hank Aaron
Pat suffered a broken toe in 1969
Jim's career has had frequent interruptions due to military duty
Darold was in the Air Force
Chuck served in the Tennessee National Guard
Phil was an artilleryman in the Army
Sam's hobby is painting
Dave's hobby is playing the piano
Jim's hobby is water skiing
Dave likes to go water skiing
Jack collects baseball cards
Grant likes to work on cars
Doyle enjoys working on cars
Billy's hobby is hunting
Boog likes to go hunting
Leroy's hobby is billiards
Luke's hobby is playing pool
Jerry's hobby is flying
Bobby's hobby is dancing
Sandy enjoys playing dominoes
Dick's hobby is drag racing
Chris collects phonograph records
Merv relaxes by playing badminton
Steve's high school nickname was "Sunshine"
Dave's nickname is "Daisy"
Ray works as a movie extra in the off-season
Bob is a licensed pilot
Dal is an electrical engineer
Dick and his father operate a moving business
In the off-season Tommie is in the motel business
Casey is a willing worker
Don is continuing his education in the off-season
Last winter Clyde opened a sporting goods store
Mike is a Texas rancher in the off-season
Bud is a country-western singer
Don works for a department store in the off-season
Terry is a painter during the off-season
Sal has a radio show in the off-season
Jeff is a real estate salesman in the off-season
Woodie is a tobacco farmer
Jim operates a cattle ranch in the off-season
Mike is a tour guide in the off-season
Dick was ineligible for sports as a high school senior because he was married
And last but certainly not least in the ever expanding universal joy of rainy Sunday afternoons with ballcards scattered on yer bedroom floor…
Ken is allergic to wool uniforms
