Breakfasting with Li Po by Bruce Hodder

in half-lotus on the bed.
A bowl of Shreddies in tap water.
Condensation on the window.
One gull high up in the grey sky
heading off to London.


Bruce Hodder is a poet and lazy but sincere Zen Buddhist who lives in the wild hinterland of old England. He has been in a couple of books over the years, notably OTHER VOICES (Cross+Roads) and is the creator of Blue Fred Press, which currently publishes a poetry blog called THE BEATNIK.
posted 12/20/2008
2 comments:

tom said...

ha! now don't go trying to hug the moon - Bruce

December 22, 2008 at 3:55 AM
Donna Marino said...

I enjoy your style. I must try my hand at free-verse.

February 20, 2009 at 4:51 PM

