Breakfasting with Li Po by Bruce Hodder

in half-lotus on the bed.
A bowl of Shreddies in tap water.
Condensation on the window.
One gull high up in the grey sky
heading off to London.
Bruce Hodder is a poet and lazy but sincere Zen Buddhist who lives in the wild hinterland of old England. He has been in a couple of books over the years, notably OTHER VOICES (Cross+Roads) and is the creator of Blue Fred Press, which currently publishes a poetry blog called THE BEATNIK.
2 comments:
ha! now don't go trying to hug the moon - Bruce
I enjoy your style. I must try my hand at free-verse.
