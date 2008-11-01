rememboids, by Mark Sonnenfeld
Christmas Jingle Jangle 1991 by Misti Rainwater-Lites
Corpus Christi by Tim Murray
Breakfasting with Li Po by Bruce Hodder
golden calf by Noah Kaplowitz
THE CRUX by Paul Corman-Roberts
Now, Sedna by Kathy Polenberg
Text Poem Two by Andrew Taylor
IF THE DARK IN IT IS by RC Miller
Action Figures (Excerpt) by Michael Jacobson
The Light that Twilled Two Intended Piles of Broken Glass by Matina L. Stamatakis
My liberty_ by Jaie Miller
The Grammar of Dry Land by Robert Chrysler
meditation by Bill Drennan
COLLABORIATE 1 by Sheila E. Murphy
Litany of the Sacred Bubblegum Card by Tim Murray
RANT-KU SUTRA by Wayne Mason
Pseudo-Isosceles Dadangle by Justynn Tyme
