Text Poem Two by Andrew Taylor

I’ll see you after I’ve
got ironing to do hope
you’re OK
Took a while to
get to sleep but not
been awake long
hope to see you soon
Can you ring nice coat?
It sounds like Moz, help.
Speak to you before I go
Adny
It’s OK morning that
sounds cool contact me
asap please lad hard day
at the office?
Yes
I take it you’re watching
tennis weather good but
not as good as the grass lad
in bed Bootle I’ve just woken up
Do you fancy a bit of sun or a
wander in the garden just as long
as you put corks on your hat
I’m out of credit this is
Greeny’s phone
wish you were there
Andrew Taylor is co-editor and founder of erbacce and erbacce-press is widely published and his most recent collection comes from Sunnyoutside. He recently gained a PhD in Poetry and Poetics.
This rocks!! What a fantastic premise for a poem!! Masterfully executed, Mr. Taylor. Well done.
Thank you Mr Carstens for your kind comments!
You are a mastermind. I once penned a piece called 'Online Affair' in which I used all 'chat slang'. Mind you, I had to google 'chat slang' as I'm a wee bit too wordy otherwise.
I must post it one day. Love your work.
be well
Thanks Donna for your kind words.
