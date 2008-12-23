Corpus Christi by Tim Murray

(click image to enlarge)
Tim Murray (born Oyster Lip Balm in March 1977) is a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana. Spends most of his time weeding his prized turnip patch or rooting around in local flea markets. Half cafeteria Catholic and half weird unemployable uncle. He maintains an active poetry blog at myspace.com/kidmonk. Listen to him make noises to himself at myspace.com/hewrtysolodildo AND myspace.com/explodingvomit OR snail your love letters and Anthrax (the bacteria, not the band!) collections to P.O. Box 1183 Portage, IN 46368
I like this.
ps: words verification is "molese"
