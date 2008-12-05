IF THE DARK IN IT IS by RC Miller

If in the dark
The dark in it is
If the dark in it is
The dark is in it
It is in the dark
If the dark in it is the dark
Dark is the it in the dark
If in the dark it is
Is it the dark if in it is
If in it the dark it is
Is the dark in dark if in it if is
If dark it is it is dark if in it dark is
If the dark in it is
If the dark in it is
If in the dark
The dark in it is if
The dark is in it
If the dark in it is
The dark in it is
If the dark in it is
The dark is in it
It is in the dark
If the dark in it is the dark
Dark is the it in the dark
If in the dark it is
Is it the dark if in it is
If in it the dark it is
Is the dark in dark if in it if is
If dark it is it is dark if in it dark is
If the dark in it is
If the dark in it is
If in the dark
The dark in it is if
The dark is in it
If the dark in it is
Born 1974 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, RC Miller currently lives in Astoria, New York. He is author of the chapbook 'Animal Returns' and recent work appears in Brain Box, 63 Channels, Ditch, and Kill Poet. RC Miller may be reached by writing to roadinsect@yahoo.com or by visiting www.myspace.com/rcmiller23.
3 comments:
I love this!
"Dark..."
Amazing play on words. Funny thing, it all makes sense. Kudos.
i love this. like a ticker tape machine or the rhythms of morse code. the half heard murmur of infinity. it could also be the work of a poetry automata generating itself. it would work if it was repeated, i think, to fill a page. or a long thin paper daisy chain.
