RANT-KU SUTRA by Wayne Mason

Phone, door, mailbox
don’t need to exist
I lie in my bed

Same old noise
all I can write is
‘all is lost’

.........but

If I hear the words
‘neurotic’ or ‘apathy’ again
the typewriter dies

Ha! Neurotic. Blue
apathetic and bluer
‘cause if it ain’t broke
Wayne Mason is a writer and factory worker from central Florida. When he grows up he wants to be Kannon. His work has been published throughout the small press and he is author of four chapbooks, the most recent Waiting For Magic is now available from http://covertpress.com. Check out more of his stuff at Broken Zen.
posted 11/05/2008
Kismet Jones said...

your typewriter works well

November 5, 2008 at 2:13 PM

