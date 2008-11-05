RANT-KU SUTRA by Wayne Mason

don’t need to exist
I lie in my bed
Same old noise
all I can write is
‘all is lost’
.........but
If I hear the words
‘neurotic’ or ‘apathy’ again
the typewriter dies
Ha! Neurotic. Blue
apathetic and bluer
‘cause if it ain’t broke
Wayne Mason is a writer and factory worker from central Florida. When he grows up he wants to be Kannon. His work has been published throughout the small press and he is author of four chapbooks, the most recent Waiting For Magic is now available from http://covertpress.com. Check out more of his stuff at Broken Zen.
1 comment:
your typewriter works well
